Bursa’s range-bound trading continues

Bursa Malaysia continued its range-bound trading at mid-afternoon today, amid mixed regional equities markets, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,755.14, down 0.49 of-a-point from yesterday’s close of 1,755.63.

The index opened 0.92 of-a-point higher at 1,756.55 this morning.

Losers were slightly higher than winners by 390 to 319 with 369 counters unchanged, 749 untraded and 21 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.13 billion shares worth RM7.71 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.63, Tenaga increased by two sen to RM14.10, Public Bank, IHH and Axiata were flat at RM20.36, RM6.95, RM5.96 and RM4.73 respectively while Sime erased three sen to RM9.53.

Among actives, MPay added two sen at 26 sen, MLab, Glotech and BornOil were flat at 22 sen, 60 sen and 10.5 sen, respectively and Vivocom fell half-a-sen to 13.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 10.12 points weaker at 12,506.60, FBMT 100 Index shed 9.10 points to 12,149.85, FBM Ace erased 65.86 points to 6,743.16 and the FBM 70 declined 34.76 points to 14,869.64.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 22.50 points to 12,681.26.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 17.96 points lower at 7,853.54 and the Industrial Index was 4.83 points weaker at 3,261.60. The Finance Index, however, advanced 4.47 points to 16,659.80. — Bernama