Bursa weakens at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today on lack of buying interest.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.13 points to 1,635.80 versus yesterday's 1,637.93.

The index opened 0.48 of-a-point lower at 1,637.45.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 262 to 255, with 282 counters unchanged, 951 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 533.770 million shares worth RM264.16 million.

The FBM Emas Index declined 6.79 points to 11,432.70, the FBMT100 Index eased 6.27 points to 11,152.34 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 14.96 points to 12,010.41.

The FBM 70 increased 24.30 points to 13,006.36 and the FBM Ace went up 14.88 points to 4,789.70.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index was 3.65 points higher at 3,114.97, the Finance Index depreciated 20.03 points to 14,267.29 and the Plantation Index was slightly higher by 3.50 points to 7,749.88.

Of the heavyweights, Petronas Gas rose six sen to RM21.34, while TNB, Public Bank, IHH Healthcare and Maxis were flat at RM13.90, RM19.68, RM6.34 and RM6.02, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maybank declined three sen to RM7.95, Petronas Chemicals was two sen lower at RM6.97 and Sime Darby decreased three sen to RM8.11.

Among the actives, Sumatec Resources and Hibiscus Petroleum both edged up half-a-sen to eight sen and 41.5 sen, while Borneo Oil and Perisai Petroleum slid half-a-sen to 17.5 sen and 8.5 sen. — Bernama