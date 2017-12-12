Bursa up slightly at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded at mid-day from its lower opening earlier as buyers started to nibble on stocks in a market interspersed with mild profit-taking.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the morning session 1.58 points better at 1,721.05 from yesterday's close of 1,719.47, spurred by light buying in small-capitalised stocks and selected blue-chips.

The key index opened 0.71 of-a-point easier at 1,718.76, and moved between 1,721.44 and 1,717.32 throughout the morning session.

Genting Malaysia was the top contributor (+0.845 of-a-point) to the gain in the composite index, rising eight sen to RM6.42 with 2.81 million shares changing hands.

Other leading movers in the composite index component stocks were CIMB Group and Digi.com, both added five sen to RM6.00 and RM4.74, respectively, Public Bank gained eight sen to RM20.10 while Hong Leong Financial Group edged up 18 sen to RM16.98.

Market breadth was however negative with decliners outpacing gainers 357 to 341 while 361 counters were unchanged, 799 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.01 billion shares worth RM927.25 million.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index gained 12.86 points to 12,369.26, the FBMT100 Index increased 11.84 points to 12,037.71 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index retraced 0.60 of-point to 12,819.80.

The FBM 70 went up 17.78 points to 15,200.91 but the FBM Ace trimmed 2.22 points to 6,258.20.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index climbed 27.61 points to 16,036.11, the Industrial Index shed 0.20 of-a-point to 3,137.36 and the Plantation Index trimmed 4.51 points to 7,830.95.

Among actives, PUC gained 1.5 sen to 24.5 sen, Green Packet and DGB Asia both perked half-a-sen to 51 sen 14 sen, respectively, Sapura Energy eased three sen to 82 sen and Borneo Oil was flat at 9.5 sen. — Bernama