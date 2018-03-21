Bursa up at mid-afternoon on bargain hunting

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today on bargain hunting, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.95 points higher at 1,861.34 from Tuesday's close of 1,856.39.

The key index opened 3.14 points higher at 1,859.53.

Gainers led losers 407 to 359, with 412 counters unchanged, 715 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.52 billion shares worth RM1.16 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added two sen each to RM10.38 and RM8.23 respectively and CIMB gained seven sen to RM7.27.

Public Bank and TNB were flat at RM23.52 and RM15.76 respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Media Chinese International and Nexgram rose half-a-sen each to 43.5 sen and 5.5 sen respectively, Sapura Energy gained 2.5 sen to 51 sen and Shin Yang Shipping was up 7.5 sen to 32.5 sen.

Trive Property was flat at 3.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 30.17 points to 13,084.56, FBMT 100 Index was 32.3 points firmer at 12,848.04 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 21.59 points to 13,250.52.

The FBM 70 rose 33.06 points to 15,646.8 and the FBM Ace was 43.24 points higher at 5,861.13.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index jumped 61.238 points to 18,147.2 and the Plantation Index was 9.25 points better at 8,017.2.

The Industrial Index, however, declined 0.16 of-a-point to 3,261.78. — Bernama