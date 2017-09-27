Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Bursa turns mixed at mid-morning

Wednesday September 27, 2017
11:57 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Homeless people will now be known as street friends, minister saysHomeless people will now be known as street friends, minister says

‘Undervalued’ ringgit gets Standard Chartered’s overweight call‘Undervalued’ ringgit gets Standard Chartered’s overweight call

The Edit: First Dyson electric car by 2020The Edit: First Dyson electric car by 2020

The Edit: Gerard Butler faces natural disasters in new trailer for ‘Geostorm’The Edit: Gerard Butler faces natural disasters in new trailer for ‘Geostorm’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Market breadth was positive with 288 gainers and 265 losers, while 360 counters were unchanged, 939 untraded and 66 others suspended. — Bernama picMarket breadth was positive with 288 gainers and 265 losers, while 360 counters were unchanged, 939 untraded and 66 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Lack of fresh catalysts weighed on Bursa Malaysia which turned mixed at mid-morning. 

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.35 points lower at 1,764.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,765.59. 

The index opened 2.03 points better at 1,767.62. 

Market breadth was positive with 288 gainers and 265 losers, while 360 counters were unchanged, 939 untraded and 66 others suspended.    

Turnover stood at 751.61 million shares worth RM477.40 million. 

Among heavyweights, Axiata gained three sen to RM5.17, Public Bank was flat at RM2056, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals declined two sen each to RM9.78 and RM7.30 respectively, while TNB fell six sen to RM14.34. 

Of actives, Frontken added 1.5 sen to 41 sen, Hubline was flat at 10 sen, Hibiscus fell one sen to 65.5 sen, Alam Maritim edged down half-a-sen to 22.5 sen and Trive Property went down one sen to 16 sen.  

The FBM Emas Index inched up 0.42 of-a-point to 12,568.16, the FBM70 expanded 28.26 points to 15,004.51 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 1.37 points to 12,223.97. 

The FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 0.59 of-a-point to 12,784.47 and the FBM Ace increased 18.36 points to 6,541.26. 

Sector-wise, the Finance Index slid 19.56 points to 16,624.03, the Plantation Index rose 2.02 points to 7,876.71 and the Industrial Index was 0.23 of-a-point easier at 3,210.56.  — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline