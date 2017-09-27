Bursa turns mixed at mid-morning

Market breadth was positive with 288 gainers and 265 losers, while 360 counters were unchanged, 939 untraded and 66 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Lack of fresh catalysts weighed on Bursa Malaysia which turned mixed at mid-morning.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.35 points lower at 1,764.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,765.59.

The index opened 2.03 points better at 1,767.62.

Market breadth was positive with 288 gainers and 265 losers, while 360 counters were unchanged, 939 untraded and 66 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 751.61 million shares worth RM477.40 million.

Among heavyweights, Axiata gained three sen to RM5.17, Public Bank was flat at RM2056, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals declined two sen each to RM9.78 and RM7.30 respectively, while TNB fell six sen to RM14.34.

Of actives, Frontken added 1.5 sen to 41 sen, Hubline was flat at 10 sen, Hibiscus fell one sen to 65.5 sen, Alam Maritim edged down half-a-sen to 22.5 sen and Trive Property went down one sen to 16 sen.

The FBM Emas Index inched up 0.42 of-a-point to 12,568.16, the FBM70 expanded 28.26 points to 15,004.51 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 1.37 points to 12,223.97.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 0.59 of-a-point to 12,784.47 and the FBM Ace increased 18.36 points to 6,541.26.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index slid 19.56 points to 16,624.03, the Plantation Index rose 2.02 points to 7,876.71 and the Industrial Index was 0.23 of-a-point easier at 3,210.56. — Bernama