Bursa turns mixed at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 379 to 223, with 366 counters unchanged, 830 untraded and 23 others suspended.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) appreciated 8.34 points to 1,768.37, after opening 5.0 points higher at 1,765.03 against Monday's close of 1,760.03.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) appreciated 8.34 points to 1,768.37, after opening 5.0 points higher at 1,765.03 against Monday’s close of 1,760.03.

Turnover stood at 690.09 million shares worth RM575.27 million.

For the heavyweights, Public Bank jumped 32 sen to RM20.60, Maybank, Sime Darby and TNB all gained six sen to RM9.60, RM9.51 and RM14.18 respectively, while Genting Malaysia expanded 11 sen to RM6.11.

CIMB and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM6.55 and RM5.90.

Of the actives, ManagePay edged up half-a-sen to 28 sen, Kronologi Asia improved eight sen to 88.5 sen, Sumatec Resources was flat at five sen, Lotte Chemical lost 34 sen to RM4.36 and FGV eased two sen to RM1.61.

The FBM Emas Index went up 32.26 points to 12,588.86, the FBMT 100 Index was 38.44 points higher at 12,233.63 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 11.36 points at 12,729.0.

The FBM 70 slipped 25.51 points to 14,945.09 and the FBM Ace expanded 19.24 points for 6,550.87.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index inched up 4.08 points to 3,270.18, the Plantation Index gave up 17.28 points to 7,839.46 and the Finance Index advanced 88.87 points for 16,752.8. — Bernama