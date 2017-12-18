Bursa turns lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers marginally outpaced losers 325 to 323 with 312 counters unchanged, 898 untraded and 27 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today dragged down by losses in selected heavyweights led by Maybank.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,751.28, down 1.79 points from last Friday’s close of 1,753.07.

The key index opened 0.98 of-a-point higher at 1,754.05.

Turnover stood at 769.57 million shares worth RM445.50 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM9.50 and Tenaga declined two sen to RM15.42, as Public Bank eased eight sen to RM20.68. But, Petronas Chemicals rose two sen to RM7.47.

Among actively-traded stocks were PUC, which gained two sen to 30.5 sen, Sapura Energy which fell half-a-sen to 78 sen and Green Packet, flat at 52.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 6.02 points to 12,582.82 and the FBMT100 Index eased 4.81 points to 12,252.03. But, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 17.06 points to 12,907.80.

The FBM 70 was 20.01 points better at 15,480.72 and the FBM Ace slid 5.01 points to 6,423.41.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index fell 8.94 points to 3,171.22, as the Finance Index dipped 31.22 points to 16,555.29. The Plantation Index, however, was 22.89 points higher at 7,833.00. — Bernama