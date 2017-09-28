Bursa turns lower at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative with 329 decliners and 267 gainers, while 337 counters were unchanged, 935 untraded and 66 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today on lack of buying interest.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.39 points lower at 1,762.85 from yesterday’s close of 1,764.24.

The index opened 1.59 points better at 1,765.83.

Turnover stood at 971.64 million shares worth RM459.40 million.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby gained one sen to RM9.02, Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB were flat at RM20.58, RM7.29 and RM6.30 respectively, while Maybank fell two sen to RM9.80, IHH Healthcare eased four sen to RM5.79 and Maxis declined two sen to RM5.78.

Of the actives, Trive Property edged up half-a-sen to 17 sen, Tiger Synergy and Hubline were flat at six sen and 11 sen respectively, while Naim Indah slid half-a-sen to six sen and KNM Group eased one sen to 27 sen.

Globaltec inched up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen with its Australian-listed subsidiary, NuEnergy Gas Ltd having executed a memorandum of understanding with PT Pertamina Gas to investigate the supply of coal bed methane gas from the Tanjung Enim Production Sharing Contract to Pertamina Gas.

The FBM Emas Index slid 8.94 points to 12,553.37, the FBM70 went down 9.07 points to 14,963.12, and the FBMT 100 Index was 9.07 points easier to 12,208.4.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 18.63 points to 12,762.57 and the FBM Ace decreased 39.98 points to 6,501.73.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index lost 6.45 points to 16,632.97, the Plantation Index rose 10.11 points to 7,873.09 and the Industrial Index dropped 7.49 points to 3,206.63. — Bernama