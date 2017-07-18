Bursa turns lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.20 points weaker at 1,753.99, after opening 2.95 points better at 1,758.14. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today, in tandem with the performance of regional peers, a dealer said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.20 points weaker at 1,753.99, after opening 2.95 points better at 1,758.14.

The benchmark index closed at 1,755.19 yesterday.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times Index eased 0.16 of a point to 3,298.08, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 51.61 points to 26,418.97 and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 127.0 points to 19,991.86.

Public Bank Investment Bhd said investors were awaiting a number of big-name earnings reports this week, as well as policy meetings at the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

“The market will be closely watching the outcome of the meetings, while exercising caution in their trading activities,” a dealer said.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 304 to 273, while 390 counters were unchanged, 825 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 728.32 million shares worth RM444.15 million.

Among the heavyweights that dragged down Bursa Malaysia’s performance were Maybank, which eased one sen to RM9.60, Tenaga and Pchem declining two sen each to RM14.16 and RM6.87 respectively, while IHH gave up one sen to RM5.91.

CMSB topped the losers list, falling 13 sen to RM3.93, HLBank sliding one sen to RM15.80, Scientx losing nine sen to RM8.56 and Harta declining seven sen to RM6.80.

The FBM Emas Index was 3.76 points lower at 12,499.08, the FBMT 100 Index fell 3.33 points to 12,144.05, as the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 6.54 points to 12,684.67.

The FBM Ace fell 39.55 points to 6,808.62, but the FBM 70 climbed 8.43 points to 14,866.61.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index dropped 1.0 point to 3,272.24 and the Plantation Index was 5.21 points lower at 7,835.83, while the Finance Index improved 5.53 points to 16,648.07. — Bernama