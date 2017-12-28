Bursa turns higher at mid-morning

Market breadth was slightly negative with 363 losers against 325 gainers, while 355 counters were unchanged, 811 untraded and 63 others suspended. — Bernama picUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Bursa Malaysia turned higher as at mid-morning today, boosted by renewed buying demand in selected heavyweight counters and in line with most regional peers, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,775.46, up 3.70 points from Wednesday’s close of 1,771.76.

The index opened 0.19 of-a-point higher at 1,771.95.

Turnover stood at 1.01 billion shares worth RM575.60 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.56, TNB advanced eight sen to RM15.20, Public Bank climbed 10 sen to RM20.80, while Petronas Chemicals slipped two sen to RM7.78.

Of the actives, PUC added three sen to 35 sen, DGB Asia earned half-a-sen to 18 sen, Sapura energy shed 1.5 sen to 71.5 sen, while KNM Group was flat at 23 sen.

Meanwhile, Kinsteel Bhd’s shares dropped around 80 per cent, as Bursa Malaysia rejected its application to extend the submission of the regularisation plan to the Securities Commission up to April 30 next year.

The counter saw its share price plunged two sen to half-a-sen with 18.18 million shares changing hands.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia Wednesday, the company said it would deliberate on its next course of action and a further announcement would be made in due course.

The FBM Emas Index was up 18.75 points to 12,762.85, the FBMT 100 Index added 22.25 points to 12,433.33 and the FBM Ace perked 42.73 points to 6,595.16.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 13.34 points to 13,130.05 and the FBM 70 jumped 15.86 points to 15,750.63.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index secured 44.16 points to 16,698.63, the Industrial Index improved 8.51 points to 3,264.70 and the Plantation Index was up 1.48 points to 7,908.93. — Bernama