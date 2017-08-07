Bursa turn mixed at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 328 to 293, with 346 counters unchanged, 867 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Bursa Malaysia reversed earlier gains to turned mixed at mid-morning, but buying in blue chips continued to support the benchmark index in remaining in positive territory.

At 11.03am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.25 of-a-point better at 1,774.78, after moving between 1,771.9 and 1,776.23.

Turnover stood at 571.17 million shares worth RM375.67 million.

For the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM9.69, both Public Bank and Tenaga gained two sen each to RM20.50 and RM14.18 respectively and CIMB advanced seven sen to RM6.69.

Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.01, but Sime Darby slipped one sen to RM9.39.

Of the actives, Compugates and Jag added half-a-sen each to 3.5 sen and 15 sen respectively, Malakoff perked four sen to RM1.06 and Kronologi improved 6.5 sen to 91.5 sen.

The FBM Ace chalked up 37.54 points to 6,613.95, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 6.15 points to 12,750.16, the FBM Emas Index increased 5.99 points to 12,625.86, the FBMT 100 Index was 5.57 points higher at 12,273.77 and the FBM 70 bagged 21.39 points to 14,978.14.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index improved 6.66 points to 3,271.99, as the Finance Index rose 14.45 points to 16,837.31 and the Plantation Index gained 5.38 points to 7,856.16. — Bernama