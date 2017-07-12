Bursa trades marginally lower at mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Bursa Malaysia traded marginally lower at mid-morning today, as selected small capitalised stocks attempted recovery, amid some selling in selected blue chips and key heavyweights.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,753.76, after moving between 1,753.08 and 1,756.16 throughout the morning session.

The index barometer opened 0.91 of-a-point stronger at 1,755.94.

Decliners beat advancers 329 to 265, while 312 counters were unchanged, 888 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 624.23 million shares worth RM391.3 million.

The FBM Emas Index lost 0.52 of-a-point to 12,488.42, the FBMT100 Index contracted 2.05 points to 12,133.59, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 6.45 points to 12,702.58.

The FBM Ace appreciated 80.26 points to 6,601.53 and the FBM 70 was up 23.1 points to 14,826.8.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 14.25 points to 16,684.01, while the Plantation Index was 0.65 of-a-point weaker at 7,861.14 and the Industrial Index inched down 0.38 of-a-point to 3,252.83.

Among heavyweights, TNB, Sime Darby and Genting were up two sen each to RM14.12 , RM9.54 and RM9.10 respectively.

Public Bank was flat at RM20.32, while Maybank and CIMB were each down one sen to RM9.62 and RM6.38.

Of the actives, EduSpec rose one sen to 18 sen, MLABS was up seven sen to 36 sen, Orion IXL improved two sen to 18 sen, while Borneo Oil and YGL Convergence was flat at 11 sen and 25 sen. ― Bernama