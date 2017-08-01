Bursa stays mixed at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 489 to 268, with 373 counters unchanged, 668 counters untraded and 23 others suspended.— Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Bursa Malaysia remained in mixed mode at mid-afternoon, as the key index extended gains, boosted by persistent buying interest in heavyweights.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.19 points higher at 1,768.22, after opening 5.0 points higher at 1,765.03, against yesterday's close of 1,760.03.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 489 to 268, with 373 counters unchanged, 668 counters untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.17 billion shares worth RM1.16 billion.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank jumped 32 sen to RM20.60 and lifted the FBM KLCI by 2.12 points.

Maybank expanded seven sen to RM9.61, TNB gained six sen to RM14.18, Sime Darby added three sen to RM9.48, while CIMB and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM6.55 and RM6.95 respectively.

Of the actives, Kronologi Asia rose two sen to RM82.5 sen, Sumatec edged up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, Systech was 4.5 sen higher at 40.5 sen and ManagePay improved one sen to 28.5 sen.

Lotte Chemicals extended losses by 39 sen to RM4.31 after reporting a weak second quarter performance yesterday.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 30.64 points to 12,583.24, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 38.1 points to 12,233.29 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 5.42 points at 12,723.06.

The FBM 70 eased 23.34 points to 14,947.26 and the FBM Ace slipped 43.08 points to 6,488.55.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index accelerated by 94.09 points to 16,758.02, but the Industrial Index slid 2.48 points to 3,263.62, as the Plantation Index shed 8.88 points to 7,847.86 and the Technology Index dropped 0.38 of-a-point to 37.46. — Bernama