Bursa stays lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The benchmark FBM KLCI remained lower at mid-day today in range-bound trading at between 1,752.400 and 1,756.97 as traders stayed on the sidelines, a dealer said.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.06 points lower at 1,753.57 from yesterday’s close of 1,755.63.

The key index opened 0.98 of-a-point higher at 1,756.55 today.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 366 to 293, while 336 counters remained unchanged, 832 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 823.12 million shares worth RM555.47 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maxis and IOICorp both fell two sen each at RM5.51 and RM4.47, TM slipped four sen to RM6.31, HapSeng declined five sen RM9.00 while PPB and HLFG eased 10 sen each to RM16.62 and RM16.90, respectively.

Among actives, MLab and Glotec added half-a-sen each to 22.5 sen and 6.5 sen, respectively, MPay improved two sen to 28 sen but Vivocom shed half-a-sen to 13.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 14.81 points to 12,501.91, FBMT100 Index declined 15.29 points to 12,143.66, FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 24.05 points to 12,679.71, FBM Ace was 89.31 points lower at 6,719.71, while the FBM 70 fell 22.55 points to 14,881.85.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index dipped 8.22 points to 16,647.11, the Industrial Index slid 9.45 points to 3,256.98 and the Plantation Index dropped 17.45 points for 7,854.05. — Bernama