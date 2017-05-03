Bursa stays higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning with gains contributed by Petronas Gas and Maybank.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,781.14, up 2.67 points, from Tuesday’s close of 1,778.47

Earlier, the index opened 0.41 of-a-point higher at 1,778.88.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 378 to 377, while 371 counters were unchanged, 623 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.70 billion shares worth RM904.82 million.

Petronas Gas rose 30 sen to RM19.10 and Maybank advanced five sen to RM9.65, as both counters contributed 1.87 points to the benchmark index.

Of the heavyweights, Axiata improved four sen to RM5.21, Public Bank perked eight sen to RM20.32 and CIMB Group strengthened three sen to RM5.91.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange, GlobalTec and MNC gained half-a-sen each to 67 sen, 5.5 sen and nine sen respectively, and Anzo added two sen to 32.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 11.27 points to 12,721.30, the FBMT100 Index rose 10.39 points to 12,345.12, the FBM Ace climbed 24.25 points to 6,297.80 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 11.28 points to 13,011.16.

However, the FBM 70 slid 17.76 points to 15,168.45.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index increased 16.97 points to 3,256.95, with the Plantation Index 2.74 points higher at 8,070.80, and the Finance Index bagging 66.91 points to 16,538.82. — Bernama