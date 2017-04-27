Bursa shares open marginally lower, but later turned higher

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally lower but turned higher thereafter, but sentiment remained tepid, with trading underpinned by the weak overnight performance on Wall Street.

At 9.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,769.41, up 0.49 of-a-point, from yesterday’s close of 1,768.92. The key index opened 0.73 of-a-point lower at 1,768.19.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 207 to 119 while 228 counters remained unchanged, 1,223 untraded and 53 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 312.43 million shares worth RM114.54 million.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index advanced 5.77 points to 12,616.14, the FBMT100 Index went up 3.71 points to 12,244.34 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 5.77 points to 12,616.14.

The FBM 70 added 5.79 points to 14,971.63 and the FBM Ace gained 7.97 points to 6,195.77.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index advanced 9.65 points to 3,237.52, the Finance Index bagged 10.98 points to 16,211.35 while the Plantation Index climbed 19.50 points to 8,093.08.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped three sen to RM9.45, TNB edged up four sen to RM13.88, Public Bank went flat at RM19.96, Sime Darby shed one sen to RM9.32 while Petronas Chemicals rose two sen to RM7.42.

Actively traded stocks this morning included Luster, Iris, DNEX, INIX and Key Alliance. — Bernama