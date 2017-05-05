Bursa retreats after opening marginally higher

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher but retreated thereafter as market sentiment remained sour underpinned by the lapsing of the Bandar Malaysia deal.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 0.27 of-a-point to 1,758.40 from yesterday's close of 1,758.67.

At 9am, the index opened 0.16 of-a-point higher at 1,758.83.

On the broader market, gainers, however, led losers 122 to 112 while 180 counters remained unchanged with 1,336 untraded and 24 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 130.97 million shares worth RM60.31 million.

In a note today, Kenanga Research said the domestic sentiment was shaken by a series of negative news recently.

“”he immediate-term outlook has turned bearish as showcased by the declining daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic, reflecting the heavy selling pressure.

"We opine that the FBM KLCI will close the week on a lower note, with support levels found at 1,750/1,729, while resistance is capped at 1,760/1,776,” it added.

Bandar Malaysia's master developer, TRX City Sdn Bhd, announced on Wednesday that the deal with Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd (IWH) and China Railway Engineering Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd (CREC), on the sale of 60 per cent of the issued and paid-up capital of Bandar Malaysia, had lapsed due to the failure of the purchasing parties to fulfill payment obligations.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Genting Malaysia and AMMB fell one sen each to RM9.19, RM5.75 and RM5.39, respectively, CIMB lost three sen to RM5.76 while Public Bank advanced 10 sen to RM20.08.

Of actives, Dagang Nexchange and its warrant eased half-a-sen each to 63 sen and 32.5 sen, respectively, Icon and UMWOG shed four sen each to 34.5 sen and 65 sen, respectively, while GlobalTec inched up half-a-sen to 6.5 sen and Ekovest added four sen to RM1.21.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 3.28 points to 12,558.37, the FBMT100 Index declined 4.70 points to 12,185.50 and the FBM 70 lost 16.31 points to 14,964.77.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 5.68 points to 12,911.12 but the FBM Ace was 24.13 points higher at 6,220.27.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index gave up 2.38 points to 8,026.35 but the Finance Index advanced 11.59 points to 16,164.87 and the Industrial Index was 4.20 points better at 3,255.93. — Bernama