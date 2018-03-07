Bursa remains lower on trade-war fears

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today, weighed down by losses in key heavyweights on weak buying sentiment over renewed fears of a trade war led by the United States.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.28 points lower at 1,838.09 points from 1,848.37 at yesterday's close, after opening 1.35 points lower at 1,847.02 this morning.

A dealer said local traders took cue from the overnight losses on Wall Street, which was hampered worries of a United States-led trade war, sparked by the resignation of a key free trade advocate at the White House.

Market breadth was negative, as losers overtook gainers 751 to 121, while 285 counters remained unchanged, 717 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.07 billion shares worth RM790.39 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM10.50, Public Bank fell four sen to RM22.96, Tenaga eased two sen to RM15.62 and CIMB lost seven sen to RM7.13.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Daya Materials was unchanged at four sen, Sapura Energy lost 3.5 sen to 52 sen and NWP added 2.5 sen to 21 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 116.31 points to 12,954.49, the FBMT 100 Index was 105.85 points weaker at 12,693.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 141.29 points to 13,118.65.

The FBM 70 was 248.13 points lower at 15,480.98 and the FBM Ace decreased 147.4 points to 5,895.98.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index shed 92.25 points to 18,032.34, the Industrial Index decreased 41.94 points to 3,160.59, while the Plantation Index declined 56.02 points to 8,033.74. — Bernama