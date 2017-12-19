Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 414 to 229 with 858 counters untraded, 367 unchanged and 23 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today on continued profit-taking in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 11.04am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 9.94 points to 1,741.70 against Monday’s close of 1,751.64. The key index opened 7.19 points easier at 1,743.73.

Turnover stood at 1.11 million shares worth RM654.81 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said buying interest could return to Bursa Malaysia, coupled with window dressing activities, given the overnight surge on Wall Street.

“We opine that technology-related small caps and lower liners will be able to capture traders’ attention after Nasdaq traded near the 7,000 level,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM9.49, Tenaga declined two sen to RM14.92, Public Bank eased 10 sen to RM20.60, but Petronax Chemicals rose one sen to RM7.46.

Of the actives, Diversified Gateway Solutions advanced 2.5 sen to 11 sen, Netx improved half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, but Sino Hua-An lost one sen to 28 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 46.08 points to 12,524.74 and the FBMT 100 Index was 44.74 points lower at 12,194.62, as the FBM 70 gained 27.35 points to 15,440.64.

The FBM Ace slipped 9.28 points to 6,391.34 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was down 53.48 points to 12,834.31.

Sector wise, the Finance Index declined 22.43 points to 16,524.48, the Industrial Index slid 21.41 points to 3,139.92 and the Plantation Index fell 41.74 points to 7,779.74. — Bernama