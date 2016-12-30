Bursa remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today, weighed down by selected heavyweights led by Axiata and Digi.

At 3.05 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.31 points lower at 1,635.62.

Axiata weakened eight sen to RM4.49 and Digi reduced seven sen to RM4.89.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 329 to 311 with 337 counters unchanged, 773 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 897.248 million shares worth RM681.965 million.

Other heavyweights, Public Bank added two sen to RM19.70, Petronas Gas jumped 10 sen to RM21.38, TNB was flat at RM13.90, Maybank declined two sen to RM7.96, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM6.98 and Sime Darby was four sen lower at RM8.10.

Among the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum edged up half-a-sen to 41.5 sen, Sumatec Resources was flat at 7.5 sen, Borneo Oil and Perisai Petroleum both inched down half-a-sen to 17.5 sen and 8.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 7.0 points to 11,432.49, the FBMT 100 Index declined 6.66 points to 11,151.95, but the FBM 70 rose 26.81 points to 13,008.95.

The FBM Emas Syariah Index depreciated 26.22 points to 11,999.15 and the FBM Ace edged down 0.52 of-a-point to 4,774.30.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index went down 2.47 points to 14,284.85, the Industrial Index added 9.41 points to 3,120.73 and the Plantation Index rose 10.60 points to 7,756.98. — Bernama