Bursa remains in the red at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today on persistent selling in heavyweights and amid the bearish performance of regional peers.

At 11.16am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 12.72 points lower at 1,843.35 points, after opening 2.32 points easier at 1,853.75 from last Friday’s close of 1,856.07.

Turnover stood at 989.45 million shares worth RM646.8 million.

A dealer said Asian shares, including Bursa Malaysia, were on a downtrend due to worries of a global trade war, led by the United States.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga fell four sen to RM10.42 and RM15.66 respectively, Public Bank was flat at RM22.98 and CIMB declined two sen to RM7.25.

Of the actively-traded stocks, EA Holdings added half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, while Daya Materials and Sumatec were flat at 4.5 sen and seven sen each.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 100.03 points to 13,073.92, the FBMT 100 Index was 100.81 points weaker at 12,791.93 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 126.47 points to 13,245.88.

The FBM 70 was 162.06 points lower at 15,816.42 and the FBM Ace fell 23.12 points to 6,131.55.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index shed 102.28 points to 18,125.79, the Industrial Index decreased 27.44 points to 3,188.01, while the Plantation Index fell 5.66 points to 8,074.33. — Bernama