Bursa remains in the red at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon today, in tracking the downtrend on most Asian bourses, and due to continued selling in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined by 2.87 points to 1,783.20 after opening 0.07 of-a-point higher at 1,786.14 against yesterday's close of 1,786.07.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 416 to 340, with 365 counters unchanged, 712 counters untraded and 39 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.26 billion shares worth RM881.35 million.

Among heavyweight’s, top losers, British American Tobacco fell 28 sen to RM44.02, PPB Group slipped 12 sen to RM16.72, while Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 10 sen to RM24.72.

Maybank, Sime Darby and CIMB were flat at RM9.70, RM9.14 and RM6.72 respectively and TNB shed two sen to RM14.56, but Public Bank rose two sen to RM20.60.

Among active counters, MMAG Holdings added one sen to 20.5 sen, while Land & General, MLABS and Sino Hua-An earned half-a-sen each to 22.5 sen, 10.5 sen and 26 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 9.14 points lower at 12,699, FBM 70 gained 24.44 points to 15,189.84, FBMT 100 Index went down 10.11 points to 12,360.16, the FBM Ace was 6.64 points lower at 6,720.38 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 19.83 points to 12,900.52.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 14.5 points to 16,830.98, the Industrial Index eased 0.76 of-a-point to 3,238.74, while the Plantation Index eased 48.34 points to 7,936.23. — Bernama