Bursa remains in the red at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 419 to 351, with 380 counters unchanged, 683 counters untraded and 26 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon today, tracking weaker performances in most Asian bourses, due to continued selling in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined by 1.52 points to 1,788.34 after opening 0.48 of-a-point weaker at 1,789.38 against Tuesday’s close of 1,789.86.

Turnover stood at 1.80 billion shares worth RM944 22 million.

Among top losers, Dutch Lady slipped 30 sen to RM59, Globetronics fell 23 sen to RM6.34, Hartalega shed 22 sen to RM6.48 and Suiwah Corp declined 15 sen to RM2.85.

For the heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM9.69 while TNB, Public Bank and Sime Darby were flat at RM14.58, RM20.62 and RM9.13, respectively.

Among active counters, D.B.E. Gurney earned half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Sino Hua-An added 1.5 sen to 25.5 sen, MQ Technology eased half-a-sen to eight sen and Sumatec Resources was flat at five sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 22.03 points lower at 12,725.70, FBM 70 declined 79.55 points to 15,194.64, FBMT 100 Index went down 23.88 points to 12,387.95, the FBM Ace was 0.07 of-a-point higher at 6,742.12 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 22.06 points to 12,925.97.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index reduced 4.91 points to 16,838, Industrial Index bagged 0.65 of-a-point to 3,242.90 while the Plantation Index rose 34.28 points to 7,981.24. — Bernama