Bursa remains in negative territory at midday

Market breadth was negative with losers beating gainers 392 to 279 with 382 counters unchanged, 786 untraded and 55 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at midday today despite the recovery in crude oil prices, as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of the ongoing US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy decision meeting.

The outcome of the meeting will be made known later today.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.42-of-a-point lower at 1,762.92, after moving between 1,760.82 and 1,766.70.

The index opened 2.70 points firmer at 1,766.04.

Turnover stood at 668.33 million shares worth RM541.39 million.

A dealer said the fall on Bursa was capped by firmer crude oil prices which saw the benchmark Brent and the US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures improve to US$50.56 and US$48.35 a barrel respectively, early this morning.

Of the heavyweights, Tenaga shed four sen to RM14.18, Sime Darby, Axiata and Digi eased one sen each to RM9.54, RM4.70 and RM4.73 respecitvely, while Maybank and CIMB remained unchanged at RM9.62 and RM6.35.

Among actives, Dagang Nexchange and its warrant advanced half-a-sen each to 59 sen and 30.5 sen, respectively, UMWOG edged up half-a-sen to 31.5 sen, while Glotec was flat at 6.5 sen.

BAT topped the list of the losers by giving up 46 sen to RM44.18, followed by NHFatt which slipped 20 sen to RM4.32, as Cahya Mata declined 12 sen to RM3.58, Latitude fell 10 sen to RM5.39 and Globetronics eased six sen to RM6.11.

The FBMT100 Index slid 0.10 of-a-point to 12,193.75.However, the FBM Emas Index improved 1.04 points to 12,550.63 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 2.92 points to 12,720.48.

The FBM 70 increased 210.43 points to 14,888.04 and the FBM Ace was 27.86 points higher at 6,602.58.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index eased 4.10 points to 3,279.52 and the Plantation Index dropped 10.86 points for 7,827.60, while the Finance Index leapt 12.58 points to 16,707.71. — Bernama