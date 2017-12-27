Bursa remains higher at mid-morning

Market breadth remained positive with 403 gainers against 257 losers, while 346 counters were unchanged, 848 untraded and 63 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher as at mid-morning today, supported by continued buying momentum in most heavyweight counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,767.33, up 7.34 points from Tuesday's close of 1,759.99.

The index opened 0.72 of-a-point higher at 1,760.71.

Turnover stood at 892.62 million shares worth RM522.62 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB Group rose two sen each to RM9.49, RM20.72 and RM6.50 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM7.63.

Of the actives, Sino Hua-An and Sapura energy advanced 2.5 sen each to 32.5 sen and 74 sen, respectively, as Sumatec Resources earned half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, while UMW Oil & Gas went up 1.5 sen to 31 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 54.89 points to 12,711.97, the FBMT 100 Index added 52.50 points to 12,381.26 and the FBM Ace perked 82.19 points to 6,516.26.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 55.30 points to 13,074.08 and the FBM 70 jumped 70.67 points to 15,701.44.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index secured 56.28 points to 16,646.84, the Industrial Index improved 25.30 points to 3,256.15 and the Plantation Index went up 13.46 points to 7,913.32. — Bernama