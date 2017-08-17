Bursa remains higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon with the barometer index continued to move in tight range and cautious mode on mild buying support for heavyweights, led by Maybank and Genting Malaysia Bhd, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.76 of a point better at 1,774.51 after opening 1.06 points higher from Wednesday's close of 1,773.75.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 411 to 327 with 362 counters unchanged, 747 counters untraded and 34 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.12 billion shares worth RM946.25 million.

Maybank and Genting Malaysia Bhd contributed a combined 1.407 points to the composite index.

Maybank added five sen to RM9.74 and Genting Malaysia Bhd gained five sen to RM6.11.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga gained two sen to RM14.24, Public Bank shed two sen to RM20.56, Sime Darby eased one sen to RM9.29, while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB Group were both flat at RM7.16 and RM6.77, respectively.

Of actives, JAG shed one sen to 14.5 sen, IFCA MSC improved two sen to 41.5 sen, Straits Interlogistics warrant gained 2.5sen to 12.5 sen, while UMW Oil and Gas and Bumi Armada rose 3.5 sen each to 32 sen and 75.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was up 24.45 points at 12,622.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 27.59 points to 12,758.91 and the FBMT 100 Index improved 19.78 points to 12,278.68.

The FBM 70 jumped 78.85 points to 15,009.76 and the FBM Ace increased 8.16 points to 6,597.50.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index bagged 30.58 points to 16,793.36, the Industrial Index shed 3.63 points to 3,232.50 and the Plantation Index fell 36.59 points to 7,768.11. — Bernama