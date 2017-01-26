Bursa remains higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon amid higher crude oil prices and recovering global risk sentiment.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,686.87, up 2.94 points from yesterday's close of 1,683.93.

The index opened 3.32 points higher at 1,684.85.

Gainers led losers 362 to 295, while 332 counters were unchanged, 751untraded and 72 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 871.33 million shares worth RM849.90 million.

The better performance on Wall Street has improved investor sentiment and risk appetite for regional markets.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen each to RM8.31 and RM7.14, Tenaga declined 14 sen to RM13.66, while Public Bank added two sen to RM20.22 and Sime Darby gained six sen to RM8.76.

The FBM Emas Index rose 15.67 points to 11,781.71, FBMT100 Index improved 14.78 points to 11,487.9 and the FBM 70 perked 9.10 points to 13,446.05.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 36.01 points higher at 11,818.58 and the FBM Ace increased 24.11 points to 4,952.93.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index firmed 42.20 points to 14,902.29, the Industrial Index increased 20.35 points to 3,197.30 and the Plantation Index gained 27.98 points to 7,977.30. — Bernama