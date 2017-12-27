Bursa rebounds to open higher

The market breadth was positive with 162 gainers against 59 losers, while 180 counters were unchanged, 1,453 untraded and 63 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded from yesterday’s loss to open marginally higher today, amid mixed regional markets performance, boosted by buying demand in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 9.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,761.94, up 1.95 points, from Tuesday’s close of 1,759.99.

The key index opened 0.72 of-a-point higher at 1,760.71.

Turnover stood at 117.78 million shares worth RM52.94 million.

A dealer said that the Asian markets were mostly supported by the increase in oil prices after an explosion at a Libyan crude pipeline sparked supply fears and upward momentum in gold and copper, boosting both commodity- and energy-linked shares.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.47 and RM20.70, TNB added four sen to RM15.02 while Petronas Chemicals declined three sen to RM7.57.

Of the actives, Sino Hua-An, Sapura Energy and UMW Oil & Gas improved one sen each to 31 sen, 72.5 sen and 30.5 sen, respectively, while Diversified Gateway earned half-a-sen to 12.5 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index increased 18.09 points to 12,675.17, the FBMT 100 Index rose 16.09 points to 12,344.85 and the FBM Ace advanced 39.15 points to 6,473.22.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 18.85 points to 13,037.63 and the FBM 70 perked 28.79 points to 15,659.56.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index climbed 0.71 of-a-point to 16,591.27, the Industrial Index added 6.72 points to 3,237.57 and the Plantation Index went up 0.69 of-a-point to 7,900.55. — Bernama