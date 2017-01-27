Bursa pares early gains

A dealer said the underlying market sentiment remained subdued as selling momentum emerged and the local bourse could remain in a range-bound pattern for now. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Bursa Malaysia pared earlier gains to be marginally lower in range-bound trading at mid-morning today, as the market lacked a catalyst ahead of the extended weekend for the Lunar New Year holiday.

At 11.08am, the index was 0.30 of-a-point lower at 1,691.92, after opening 0.02 of-a-point better at 1,695.64.

The index closed at 1,692.22 yesterday.

Losers outpaced gainers 259 to 231, with 319 counters unchanged, 917 counters untraded and 57 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 675.81 million shares worth RM633.28 million.

A dealer said the underlying market sentiment remained subdued as selling momentum emerged and the local bourse could remain in a range-bound pattern for now, taking cue from external developments.

Of the heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank shed five sen to RM8.27, Public Bank and Tenaga each gave up six sen to RM20.22 and RM13.62 as Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM7.13.But, Sime Darby garnered 41 sen to RM9.23.

Of the actives, AirAsia X inched up half-a-sen to 40.5 and Sime Darby rose 41 sen to RM9.23, while Matang was flat at 13 sen.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 39.1 points for 11,851.73 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 23.70 points higher at 12,350.50, but the FBMT100 Index fell 1.54 points to 11,557.22.

The FBM 70 perked 0.02 of-a-point to 13,563.75 and the FBM Ace declined 28.81 points to 4,911.63.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index improved 45.56 points to 3,261.22 but the Finance Index declined 49.94 points to 14,885.44.

The Plantation Index was 7.35 points better at 7,967.60. — Bernama