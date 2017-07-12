Bursa opens slightly lower

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Bursa Malaysia opened slightly lower today on technical rebound in selected shares after the index fell below the 1,760-level for the third straight session, dealers said.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,754.29, down 0.74 of-a-point from yesterday's close of 1,755.03.

The index barometer opened 0.91 of-a-point stronger at 1,755.94.

Market breadth was marginally negative as decliners beat gainers 173 to 155 with 177 counters unchanged, 1,289 untraded while 33 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 151.55 million shares worth RM66.61 million.

In a note today, Hong Leong Investment Bank said, the focus today would remain on lower-liners as well as oil and gas stocks amid a rebound in oil prices overnight.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index fell 3.53 points to 12,485.41, FBMT100 Index declined 2.98 points to 12,132.65 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 14.68 points to 12,694.35.

The FBM Ace advanced 16.17 points to 6,537.44 and the FBM 70 increased 4.56 points to 14,808.26.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was 6.66 points lower at 7,855.13 and the Industrial Index slipped 2.21 points to 3,251. The Finance Index, however, improved 24.67 points to 16,694.43.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM9.62, while TNB, Sime Darby, Axiata and Genting declined two sen each to RM14.08, RM9.50, RM4.62 and RM9.06, respectively.

Of the actives, EduSpec rose 2.5 sen to 19.5 sen, YGL Convergence was up one sen to 26 sen, while MLABS and Eastland Equity were up two sen each to 31 sen and 20.5 sen, respectively.

Fraser & Neave topped the gainers’ list after rising 40 sen to RM25.78, while Nestle led the losers’ chart, giving up 72 sen to RM82.70. — Bernama