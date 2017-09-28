Bursa opens slightly higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bursa Malaysia opened slightly higher today following stronger gains on Wall Street overnight.

At 9.10 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.7 of-point better at 1,764.94 from yesterday's close of 1,764.24.

The index opened 1.59 points better at 1,765.83.

On the broader market, gainers edged losers by 147 to 115, with 178 counters unchanged, 1,428 untraded and 66 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 248.34 million shares worth RM63.24 million.

JF Apex Securities said the FBM KLCI could follow suit and stage a rebound today with support at 1,750 points following the bullish performance in the US and Europe.

“The US markets advanced overnight after US President Trump's tax plan framework was released, proposing to cut corporate tax to 20 per cent from 35 per cent. The European stocks also climbed following optimism on the proposed of the US tax cut,” it said in a note today.

Of the heavyweights, Sime Darby jumped 16 sen to RM9.17, TNB, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM14.36, RM20.58 and RM7.29, respectively, while Maybank declined two sen to RM9.80 and CIMB eased one sen to RM6.29.

Among active counters, Hubline edged up half-a-sen to 11.5 sen, EA Holdings rose two sen to 93.5 sen, Tiger Synergy was flat at six sen and KNM Group fell one sen to 27 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 6.64 points to 12,568. 95 and the FBMT 100 Index rose 6.59 points to 12,224.06.

The FBM 70 increased 14.52 points to 14,986.71, FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 9.25 points to 12,790.45 and the FBM Ace jumped 10.6 points to 6,552.31.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index went up 4.18 points to 16,643.6, Industrial Index was 15.25 points higher at 3,229.37 and the Plantation Index strengthened 38.04 points at 7,901.02. — Bernama