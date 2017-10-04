Bursa opens mixed on lack of buying interest

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Bursa Malaysia opened mixed today on lack of buying interest in index-linked counters.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), at 9.15am, was 0.43 of-a-point lower at 1,759.24 from Tuesday's close of 1,759.67.

The index, however, opened 0.14 of-a-point better at 1,759.81.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 160 to 91, with 213 counters unchanged, 1,375 untraded and 18 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 202.95 million shares worth RM68.28 million.

JF Apex Securities said the FBM KLCI could extend its gains after bouncing off the support level of 1,750 points following the positive performance in US and Europe.

"The US markets climbed overnight to extend their record highs led by gains in healthcare and financial counters while the European bourses ended slightly higher amid easing concern over Spain's political instability following Catalonia's independence referendum,”it said in a note today.

Of heavyweights, CIMB gained one sen to RM6.37, TNB, Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM14.30, RM20.60 and RM7.29, respectively, while Maybank and Sime Darby fell two sen each to RM9.54 and RM9.02.

Among active counters, Hubline and Compugates edged up half-a-sen to 12 sen and 2.5 sen, respectively, EA Holdings, Priceworth and MMAG Holdings were flat at four sen, 26.5 sen and 24.5 sen, respectively and Tiger Synergy inched down half-a-sen to five sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 3.11 points to 12,537.65, the FBMT 100 Index was 4.73 points lower at 12,194.87, the FBM 70 eased 12.31 points to 14,990.22, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 1.34 points to 12,783.66 and the FBM Ace appreciated 46.73 points to 6,657.57.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index went down 7.29 points to 16,519.71, the Industrial Index was 1.93 points easier at 3,202.18 and the Plantation Index improved 13.2 points to 7,916.01. — Bernama