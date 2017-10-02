Bursa opens mixed

On the broader market, gainers led losers 128 to 96, with 197 counters unchanged, 1,415 untraded and 18 others were suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Bursa Malaysia opened mixed today on lack of fresh catalysts.

At 9.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.74 of-a-point weaker at 1,754.84, from last Friday’s close of 1,755.58.

The index opened 0.36 of-a-point easier at 1,755.22.

Turnover stood at 194.997 million shares worth RM62.38 million.

JF Apex Securities said the FBM KLCI could remain pressured and trend lower towards the support level of 1,750 points today following the bearish momentum it recorded last Friday.

“Meanwhile, US markets advanced to record highs on Friday led by technology counters. European stocks also climbed following improved investor sentiment after earlier geopolitical tension in North Korea,” it said in a note today.

Of heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.54, both TNB and Public Bank gained two sen each to RM14.34 and RM20.46, respectively, Sime Darby and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.02 and RM7.29, respectively, while CIMB eased one sen to RM6.29.

Among active counters, MLabs Systems rose one sen to 13 sen. Sterling Progress increased 1.5 sen to 21 sen, D.B.E Gurney Resources and Sumatec were flat at three sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, and Anzo Holdings shed half-a-sen to 10.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 5.23 points to 12,526.06, the FBMT 100 Index was 7.44 points lower at 12,181.81, the FBM 70 decreased 17.76 points to 15,039.37, the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 10.77 points to 12,786.6 and the FBM Ace went up 3.19 points to 6,572.05.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index edged up 0.14 of-a-point to 16,440.01, the Industrial Index depreciated 8.83 points to 3,192.38 and the Plantation Index strengthened 18.22 points to 7,890.18. — Bernama