Bursa opens marginally higher

At 9am, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) opened 0.82 of-a-point higher compared with Friday’s close of 1,767.08. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher on Monday on mild buying activity especially in selected heavyweights led by Maxis and Public Bank.

At 9am, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) opened 0.82 of-a-point higher compared with Friday’s close of 1,767.08.

After 10 minutes of trading, the index stood at 1,767.16, up a meagre 0.08 of-a-point.

On a broader market, gainers edged losers 124 to 116 with 200 counters unchanged, 1,387 untraded and 53 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 136.42 million shares worth RM55.70 million.

JF Apex Securities said the FBM KLCI was expected to move sideways below the resistance of 1,770 points following the mixed performance in the US and Europe.

“US markets ended mixed on Friday with the Dow Jones Index rising to a record high, amid the corporate results season, and after the US second quarter economic growth met expectation. Earlier, European stocks closed lower dragged by technology and tobacco counters,” it said in a note today.

Of heavyweights, Maxis rose two sen to RM5.64, Public Bank gained four sen to RM20.58, AMMB Holdings increased five sen to RM4.99, Maybank and CIMB were both one sen higher at RM9.65, respectively.

Among active counters, Maxwell International perked one sen to three sen, Kronologi Asia added three sen to 74 sen, Vivocom edged up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen and Ho Wah Genting was flat at five sen.

Main market debutant, WMG Holdings, opened at 50 sen, for a two sen premium.

The FBM Emas Index inched up 0.82 of-a-point to 12,592.45, the FBMT 100 Index shed 0.29 of-a-point to 12,232.32, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 8.44 points to 12,721.24 and the FBM Ace was 20.23 points higher at 6,636.87.

However, the FBM 70 eased 12.74 points to 13,097.89.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index decreased 11.41 points to 7,828.38, the Finance Index advanced 23.37 points to 16,849.75 and the Industrial Index slid 3.36 points to 3,270.65. ­— Bernama