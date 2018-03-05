Bursa opens lower

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower this morning due to losses among heavyweights and in tracking the bearish movement of Asian shares.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,852.23, down 3.84 points from last Friday's close of 1,856.07.

The key index opened 2.32 points weaker at 1,853.75.

Market breadth was negative with 240 losers against 158 gainers, while 235 counters were unchanged, 1,226 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 277.81 million shares worth RM135.94 million.

In a note, Kenanga Research said it expects the index to remain in the range of 1,840 and 1,883 in the weeks ahead, as technical pictures of the local benchmark index appeared directionless.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga fell two sen each to RM10.44 and RM15.68, Public Bank was flat at RM22.98 and CIMB rose one sen to RM7.28.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Daya Materials lost half-a-sen to four sen, Sumatec and HB Global were unchanged at seven sen and 25.5 sen, while PUC rose half-a-sen to 24.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 23.88 points to 13,150.07, the FBMT 100 Index was 23.74 points weaker at 12,869 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 38.4 points to 13,333.94.

The FBM 70 was 19.45 points lower at 15,959.52 and the FBM Ace added 35 points to 6,189.67.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index shed 11.83 points to 18,216.24, the Industrial Index decreased 0.68 of-a-point to 3,214.77, while the Plantation Index fell 0.7 of-a-point to 8,079.29. — Bernama