Bursa opens lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today on lack of buying momentum.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.17 points weaker at 1,755.89 from Thursday's close of 1,758.06.

The index opened 2.19 points better at 1,760.25.

On the broader market, losers edged gainers 130 to 124, with 207 counters unchanged, 1,410 untraded and 55 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 168.21 million shares worth RM62.86 million.

JF Apex Securities said the FBM KLCI could extend its sell-down towards the support level of 1,750 points today following the bearish momentum it recorded yesterday.

"Meanwhile, US markets ended slightly higher with the S&P hitting a record high following Trump's proposed tax reform plan. Also, European stocks climbed after the European Central Bank hinted it might extend its monetary policy," it said in a note today.

Of heavyweights, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained two sen to RM24.56, Astro added one sen to RM2.72, RHB Bank increased four sen to RM5.02, IOI Corp was flat at RM4.58 while Maybank and Digi fell three sen each to RM9.54 and RM4.87, respectively.

Among active counters, Focus Dynamics rose 3.5 sen to 30.5 sen. Hubline and Trive Property were flat at 11.5 sen and 16.5 sen, respectively, Hiap Teck Venture went down seven sen to 35.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum eased one sen to 63.5 sen and Berjaya Corp shed two sen to 33.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 8.56 points to 12,509.73, the FBMT 100 Index was 7.74 points lower at 12,165.83, the FBM 70 increased 17.87 points to 14,932.11, FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 13.32 points to 12,761.53 and the FBM Ace jumped 42.77 points to 6,539.68.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index slipped 84.75 points to 16,478.05, Industrial Index appreciated 5.46 points at 3,206.01 and the Plantation Index strengthened 25.2 points at 7,913.9. — Bernama