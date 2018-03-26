Bursa opens lower

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Bursa Malaysia extended losses from last Friday to open lower today, as the possibility of a global trade war continued to fuel investor risk aversion.

At 9.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,862.19, down 3.03 points from Friday’s close of 1,865.22.

The key index opened 4.34 points lower at 1,860.88.

Market breadth was negative with 231 losers against 71 gainers, while 213 counters were unchanged, 1,380 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 143.94 million shares worth RM57.06 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said growing trade tensions between the US and China grabbed market headlines, which also resulted in Friday’s losses on Wall Street.

“Market uncertainty was ratcheted even higher after US President Donald Trump threatened to veto a US$1.3 trillion spending bill passed by the US Congress, raising the prospect of a government shutdown.

“Trump later signed the bill, but his action did little to reassure participants already unsettled by a steady stream of personnel changes in the White House, as well as getting to grips with the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy comments following its meeting this week,” it said a research note.

On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 424.69 points, or 1.8 per cent to 23,533.20.

Meanwhile, among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM10.50, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals fell 10 sen each to RM23.90 and RM8.08 respectively, TNB rose four sen to RM15.80 and CIMB fell eight sen to RM7.13.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy added three sen to 58 sen, while Sumatec Resources and UMW Oil & Gas Corp each gained five sen to seven sen and 31.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index shed 32.33 points to 13,028.33, the FBMT 100 Index was 30.61 points lower at 12,813.90 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 32.13 points to 13,166.69.

The FBM 70 went down 70.41 points to 15,468.52 and the FBM Ace tumbled 138.00 points to 5,543.92.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index fell 55.97 points to 18,153.05, the Plantation Index was 9.60 points lower at 8,039.10 and the Industrial Index eased 2.10 points to 3,238.32. — Bernama