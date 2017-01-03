Bursa opens lower on subdued buying interest

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Bursa Malaysia opened easier on the first day of trading in 2017 as buying momentum remained subdued, dealers said.

At 9.48 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.53 points easier at 1,632.20 from Friday's close of 1,641.73.

The index opened 4.79 points lower at 1,636.94.

On the broader market, losers was higher at 182 to 168, with 211 counters unchanged, 1,167 untraded and 21 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 250.54 million shares worth RM92.13 million.

Most Asian markets closed the last trading day of 2016 on a positive note though performances for the entire year were mixed.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said the FBM KLCI inched 0.2 per cent higher on Dec 30,2016 , on late buying support, but ended three per cent lower in 2016 for a third straight year registering negative returns.

Among heavyweights, Maybank shed 22 sen to RM7.98, Axiata slipped 15 sen to RM4.75, Tenaga edged down 12 sen to RM13.78.

Of losers, F&N lost 46 sen to RM23.02, Naim Holdings declined 26 sen to RM1.64, Hap Seng dropped 18 sen to RM8.68 and Hong Leong fell 14 sen to RM13.36.

The FBM Emas Index shed 52.39 points to 11,414.15, the FBMT100 Index was 55.43 points lower at 11,133.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 40.11 points to 11,974.31 and the FBM 70 fell 28.23 points to 13,006.88.

However, the FBM Ace rose a marginal 0.3 of-a-point to 4,781.01.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 8.63 points to 7,757.34, the Finance Index reduced 110.88 points to 14,272.17 and the Industrial Index fell 10.23 points to 3,111.26. — Bernama