Bursa opens higher

On the broader market, gainers led losers 140 to 98 with 196 counters unchanged, 1,364 untraded and 23 others were suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded to open higher this morning on renewed buying interest in selected heavyweights led by Genting Malaysia and Maybank.

At 9am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) opened 5.0 higher at 1,765.03 against yesterday’s close of 1,760.03.

After 10 minutes of trading, the key index stood at 1,764.55, up 4.52 points.

Turnover stood at 128.73 million shares worth RM93.04 million.

Maybank Investment Bank expects the key index to trade between 1,760 and 1,770 today.

It added that investors might adopt a “wait-and-see” approach today, pending more clarity on the upcoming corporate results season.

“Expect negative spillover from yesterday’s sell-off while sentiment would remain cautious ahead of key US economic data,” said the investment bank in a research note today. The US non-farm payrolls report will be released later this week.

Meanwhile, US markets ended mixed overnight with the Dow Jones Industrial Index extending its record high following a strong performance in corporate earnings while European stocks were also mixed.

Meanwhile, local heavyweights Genting Malaysia jumped 10 sen to RM6.10, Maybank and Sime Darby both gained four sen each to RM9.58 and RM9.49, respectively, while Axiata and IHH Healthcare increased three sen each to RM4.66 and RM5.93, respectively.

Digi, Genting and Petronas Gas were all flat at RM4.80, RM9.72 and RM18.74, respectively.

Among active counters, Managepay Systems added one sen to 28.5 sen, Sumatec and Matang were both flat at five sen and 11 sen, respectively while Key Asic fell 2.5 sen to 14.5 sen and Lotte Chemical Titan depreciated 22 sen to RM4.48,

The FBM Emas Index appreciated 23.37 points to 12,575.97, the FBMT 100 Index rose 23.489 points to 12,218.68, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 19.71 points to 12,737.35 and the FBM Ace was 41.6 points higher at 6,573.23.

However, the FBM 70 eased 0.66 of-a-point to 14,969.94.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index edged up three points to 7,859.74, the Finance Index advanced 38.36 points to 16,702.29 and the Industrial Index perked 4.77 points to 3,270.87. — Bernama