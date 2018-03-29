Bursa opens higher

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded to open slightly higher today, lifted by mild buying interest in selected heavyweights and improved local sentiment.

At 9.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was trading at 1.93 points higher at 1,859.80 from yesterday's close of 1,857.87.

The key index opened 1.47 points firmer at 1,859.34.

Market breadth was positive with 124 gainers against 68 losers, while 159 counters were unchanged, 1,560 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Volume rose to 94.46 million units valued at RM27.00 million.

Yesterday, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) projected an upbeat tone on its 2018 outlook for Malaysia’s economy on the expectation that a positive global macroeconomic backdrop would continue to create a favourable external and domestic demand condition.

It expects economic growth to expand between 5.5 per cent and 6.0 per cent this year from 5.9 per cent in 2017.

“Given the continued strong performance, the Malaysian economy is on track to register growth in the upper end of the projected range or even could exceed beyond 6.0 per cent this year,” said BNM Governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd said the FBM KLCI would likely remain volatile over the short-term as it anticipated the development of trade discussions in the US.

“Investors should remain cautious amid the volatile market and wait for a decisive breakout from 1,880, which will likely see it heading towards 1,910. Conversely, any downside bias will see the index at 1,840 and 1,800,” it said in a research note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank, CIMB and Petronas Chemicals were flat each at RM10.50, RM23.96, RM7.17 and RM8.25, respectively, while Tenaga rose four sen to RM15.84.

Of the active counters, DBE was flat at 3.5 sen, Sapura Energy and Trive each added half-a-sen to 50.5 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index gained 16.20 points to 13,009.05, the FBMT 100 Index improved 16.88 points to 12,804.92 and the FBM 70 rose 32.66 points to 15,483.24.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 18.85 points to 13,178.77 and the FBM Ace increased 36.75 points to 5,510.77.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index was 6.43 points better at 18,147.94, the Plantation Index added 6.66 points to 8,013.58 and the Industrial Index was up 4.87 points to 3,234.12. — Bernama