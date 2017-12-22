Bursa opens higher

A dealer said the local bourse was expected to be on uptrend today amid the year-end window-dressing. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Bursa Malaysia continued its rally to open marginally higher today on buying interests following gains on overnight global markets coupled with higher oil prices, dealers said.

At 9.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,751.31, up 0.10 of-a-point, from yesterday’s close of 1,751.21.

The key index opened 1.64 points higher at 1,752.85.

The market breadth was positive with 124 gainers against 62 losers, 170 counters were unchanged, 1,511 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 126.25 million shares worth RM28.69 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.48, Tenaga rose four sen to RM15.00, Public Bank fell two sen to RM20.66 while Petronas Chemicals improved five sen to RM7.65.

Of the actives, PA Resources lost half-a-sen at five sen, DGB added half-a-sen at 17.5 sen while Diversified Gateway Solutions was flat at 11.5 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index increased 6.95 points to 12,608.09, FBMT 100 Index rose 5.14 points to 12,276.97 and the FBM Ace gained 13.48 points to 6,466.97.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index up 28.69 points to 12,960.08 and the FBM 70 perked 21.48 points to 15,595.58.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index down 13.52 points to 16,554.62, the Industrial Index added 1.53 points to 3,174.36 and the Plantation Index rose 7.31 points to 7,841.13. — Bernama