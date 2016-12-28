Bursa opens higher on buying interest

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher this morning, lifted by buying interest in selected heavyweights led by Maybank and IOI Corp.

At 9.05 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.0 point better at 1,620.68 from Tuesday’s close of 1,619.68.

The index opened 1.21 points higher at 1,620.89.

Both Maybank and IOI Corp rose four sen to RM7.79 and RM4.43 respectively.

On the broader market, gainers edged losers 75 to 36, with 95 counters unchanged, 1,549 untraded and 49 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 39.037 million shares worth RM14.674 million.

JX Apex Research said the local bourse would remain flat on the back of thin trading volumes.

“However, selected blue chips may see some trading interest with potential window dressing,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, TNB, Petronas Chemicals and Sime Darby all increased two sen to RM13.64, RM6.90 and RM8.09 respectively.

Of the actives, Kuantan Flour Mills gained six sen to 15 sen, KNM gained one sen to 34 sen while Perisai Petroleum and Netx were flat at 7.5 sen and two sen respectively.

Among losers, Public Bank declined four sen to RM19.64, Telekom Malaysia fell three sen to RM5.96 while Padini and Axiata eased two sen to RM2.56 and RM4.50 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 8.92 points to 11,336.76, the FBMT100 Index was 8.15 points higher at 11,057.94, and the FBM Ace went up 11.33 points to 4,775.10.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index added 10.15 points to 11,911.67 and the FBM 70 increased 14.48 points to 12,929.32.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 18.40 points at 7,709.60, the Finance Index expanded 10.41 points to 14,170.78, and the Industrial Index added 1.34 point to 3,096.79. ― Bernama