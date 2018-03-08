Bursa opens higher on bargain hunting

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia opened higher this morning due to bargain-hunting activities following yesterday's heavy selling.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,842.68, up 4.78 points from 1,837.9 at yesterday's close.

The key index opened 0.4 of-a-point better at 1,838.3 this morning.

A dealer said market sentiment was negatively impacted by the resignation of White House Economic Adviser Gary Cohn, which potentially signalled that US President Donald Trump would go ahead with tariffs and risk a trade war.

“However, market sentiment was lifted after White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders was reported as saying that the impending hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports would likely exclude Canada, Mexico and a clutch of other countries,” he added.

Market breadth was positive with 188 gainers against 115 losers, while 212 counters were unchanged, 1,360 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 186.35 million shares worth RM89.22 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM10.48, Public Bank added 16 sen to RM23.10, Tenaga rose four sen to RM15.64 and CIMB eased two sen to RM7.13.

Meanwhile, ACE Market debutant QES Group Bhd emerged as the most actively traded stock today, up 2.5 sen to 21.5 sen with 58.87 million shares traded.

Other actives, Eastland Equity rose 2.5 sen to 19 sen and Sino Hua-An added one sen to 43 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 32.37 points to 12,962.84, the FBMT 100 Index was 30.31 points better at 12,704.5 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 29.84 points to 13,114.77.

The FBM 70 increased 27.63 points to 15,421.42 and the FBM Ace was 23.71 points higher at 5,888.75.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index inched up 35.59 points to 18,036.22, the Industrial Index increased 24.98 points to 3,196.93 and the Plantation Index gained 10.58 points to 8,025.22. — Bernama