Bursa opens higher for second day running

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher for the second consecutive day this week on renewed buying interest amid the stronger ringgit.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,778.71, up 0.24 of-a-point, from yesterday's close of 1,778.47.

The key index opened 0.41-of-a-point higher at 1,778.88.

The market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 191 to 91 with 231 counters unchanged, 1,236 untraded while 17 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 224.86 million shares worth RM77.63 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Research said the stronger ringgit, which traded below RM4.35 against the US dollar, could be short-term positive for the market.

“It may be benefiting auto and aviation sectors,” it said in a note today.

The local note opened firmer against the greenback at RM4.31 this morning.

The research house also said the better performance on the local bourse was also in line with the positive trading environment in overseas markets.

“We opine that the shares on Bursa Malaysia are likely to trend higher while the FBM KLCI could hold above the 1,770 level,” it said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM9.62, CIMB Group gained three sen to RM5.91, Genting Malaysia perked one sen to RM6 but Tenaga edged down two sen to RM13.90.

Of gainers, Vitrox advanced 36 sen to RM6.12, Poly Glass added 26.5 sen to 87 sen, Dutch Lady strengthened 20 sen to RM58 and Hong Leong Industries was 16 sen higher at RM10.38.

Actively-traded stocks included Dagang Nexchange and its warrant which rose 2.5 sen and one sen, respectively, to 69 sen and 36 sen, respectively, Anzo improved two sen to 32.5 sen and M3Tech was half-a-sen better at nine sen.

FBM Emas Index expanded 2.57 points to 12,712.87, the FBMT100 Index improved 2.72 points to 12,337.46, the FBM 70 appreciated 7.17 points to 15,193.38 and the FBM Ace jumped 39.68 points to 6,313.23.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index, however, fell 5.95 points to 12,993.93.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index climbed 17.87 points to 8,085.93, the Finance Index was 26.60 points better at 16,498.52 but the Industrial Index eased .45 points to 3,238.53. — Bernama