Bursa opens higher after US Fed remarks

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher this morning, prompted by the rise in US equity and Treasury yields, after remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that US policymakers were watching inflation very closely given its failure to improve as targeted by the central bank.

At 9.25am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,757.36, up 0.12 of-a-point, from yesterday's close of 1,757.24.

The key index opened 1.77 points better at 1,759.01.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said, in a note, that the Yellen did not offer any fresh clues.

Back home, market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered decliners 252 to 97 with 214 counters unchanged, 1,231 untraded while 33 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 203.95 million shares worth RM101.76 million.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index rose 12.14 points to 12,526.9, FBM 70 increased 48.29 points to 14,914.63, FBMT100 Index gained 10.32 points to 12,170.04, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 2.84 points to 12,749.05 and the FBM Ace improved 53.47 points to 6,652.72.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 3.46 points higher at 7,860.41, the Finance Index rose 14.27 points to 16,681.17 and the Industrial Index gained 9.82 points to 3,271.42.

Among heavyweights, CIMB and Petronas Chemicals was up three sen each at RM6.34 and RM6.93, respectively, while Maybank, TNB, Public Bank and Sime Darby were all flat at RM9.63, RM14.16, RM20.34 and RM9.54, respectively.

Of actives, Frontken, PUC Bhd, Careplus and AHB all rose one sen each to 35.5 sen,14.5 sen, 44 sen, 38.5 sen, respectively, while AT Systematization was flat at four sen.

Ajinomoto topped the gainers list after rising 30 sen to RM23.30 while Axiata led the losers chart, giving up 12 sen to RM4.75. — Bernama