Bursa opens higher after long weekend

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 162 to 123, with 194 counters unchanged, 1,355 untraded and 21 others were suspended.— Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today after a long weekend, bucking the weaker Asian peers amid rising geopolitical uncertainties.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.68 points to 1,779.84 against last Wednesday’s close of 1,773.16.

The benchmark index opened 12.53 points higher at 1,785.69.

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 162 to 123, with 194 counters unchanged, 1,355 untraded and 21 others were suspended.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd said the FBM KLCI’s overall primary trend would remained sideways while the shorter term trend would be on slight downward tilt.

“Given the mixed readings on the key indicators, we expect investors to stay cautious in the week ahead.

“The immediate support level can be found at 1,764 and the key resistance level at 1,783,” it said.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added four sen each to RM9.50 and RM7.20 respectively, Tenaga rose 20 sen to RM14.48 and Sime Darby gained 10 sen to RM9.10

Public Bank fell four sen to RM20.56 and CIMB declined 13 sen to RM6.95.

Among active counters, Sino Hua added four sen to19.5 sen, Palette Multimedia improved one sen to 16 sen while SKH Consortium and Xinghe warrant were flat at 12.5 sen and 1.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 37.72 points to 12,647.79, FBM 70 gained 22.27 points to 15,082.11, FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 81.20 points to 12,830.29 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 39.36 points to 12,321.02.

The FBM Ace eased 0.89 of a point to 6,611.85.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gave up 48.27 points to 16,724.04, Plantation Index rose 15.41 points to 7,863.87 and the Industrial Index up 14.99 points to 3,216.13. — Bernama