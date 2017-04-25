Bursa opens high in tandem with upbeat Wall St performance

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) opened higher today in tandem with the upbeat overnight performance on Wall Street.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,758.86, up 2.81 points, from Friday’s close of 1,756.05. The key index opened 9.03 points better at 1,765.08.

Gains in Petronas Chemicals and CIMB boosted the composite index by a total contribution of 2.63 points. Petronas Chemicals chalked up 12 sen to RM7.67 and CIMB rose seven sen to RM5.68.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 388 to 143, while 294 counters were unchanged, 935 untraded and 23 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 525.59 million shares worth RM265.55 million.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index advanced 36.14 points to 12,526.72, the FBMT100 Index went up 31.58 points to 12,157.80 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index surged 53.11 points to 12,901.17.

The FBM 70 added 83.97 points to 14,814.75 and the FBM Ace gained 20.03 points to 6,178.15.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index advanced 1.70 points to 3,211.26, the Finance Index bagged 42.14 points to 16,050.72 while the Plantation Index climbed 26.85 points to 8,054.12.

Among the actively-traded stocks this morning were DNEX, Luster, JKG, PWorth and Naim Indah. — Bernama