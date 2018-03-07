Bursa morning trade ends in the red

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in the red on weak buying sentiment and due to renewed fears of a trade war led by the United States, following the resignation of a key free trade advocate at the White House.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.41 points lower at 1,838.96 from 1,848.37 at yesterday's close.

After opening 1.35 points lower at 1,847.02 this morning, the index hovered between 1,834.66 and 1,848.85 throughout the morning session.

In a note, Kenanga Research said the benchmark index was still consolidating sideways within 1,840-1,883, with a downside bias for the near-term as there has yet to be any sign of a reversal from key momentum indicators.

“Expect the local index to resume its consolidation mode this week within 1,840-1,883,” it added.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 925 to 124, with 251 counters unchanged, 574 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.73 billion shares worth RM1.28 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM10.50, Public Bank and Tenaga eased two sen to RM22.98 and RM15.62 respectively, and CIMB fell seven sen to RM7.13.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Daya Materials was flat at four sen, Sapura Energy declined four sen to 51.5 sen and Borneo Oil eased one sen to 7.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 121.45 points to 12,949.35, the FBMT 100 Index was 106.15 points lower at 12,693.65 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 157.06 points to 13,102.88.

The FBM 70 dropped 270.19 points to 15,458.92 and the FBM Ace fell 167.08 points to 5,876.3.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index was down by 68.07 points to 18,056.52, the Industrial Index decreased 44.01 points to 3,158.52 and the Plantation Index lost 62.97 points to 8,026.79. — Bernama