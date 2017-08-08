Bursa mixed at midday

The benchmark index, which opened 0.64 of a point better at 1,778.55, mostly moved in positive territory on continued buying support in blue chips. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Bursa Malaysia finished the morning session mixed today, amid positive local sentiment and weak influence from external developments, dealers said.

At midday, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.25 of-a-point better at 1,778.16, after moving between 1,775.78 and 1,780.73 throughout the session.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.64 of a point better at 1,778.55, mostly moved in positive territory on continued buying support in blue chips.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 676 to 137 with 330 counters unchanged, 690 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.27 billion shares worth RM907.39 million.

Malaysia Smelting was the biggest loser, declining 32 sen to RM3.80 with 385,900 shares transacted.

A dealer said the local economic developments, including the East Coast Economic Region Development Council’s investments of RM9.9 billion, bullish export growth and Bank Negara Malaysia’s reserve level, coupled with the positive overnight performance of Wall Street, helped boost sentiment locally.

However, the release of disappointing economic data from China, clouded investors’ optimism over a brighter outlook for global growth, he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank perked three sen to RM9.73, Sime Darby improved one sen to RM9.40, CIMB rose five sen to RM6.73, while Tenaga and Public Bank were flat at RM14.18 and RM20.66 respectively.

Petronas Chemicals, however, trimmed three sen to RM7.00.

Of the actives, Frontken eased 1.5 sen to 31.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange shed three sen to 49 sen, while AirAsia X, Compugates and Aemulus inched down half-a-sen each to 37.5 sen, three sen and 60 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 13.13 points lower at 12,616.41, the FBMT 100 Index slid 4.93 points to 12,277.16, as the FBM Ace dropped 142.25 points to 6,383.87 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 18.52 points to 12,735.21, and the FBM 70 lost 31.17 points to 14,906.94.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index shed 4.29 points to 3,273.68, the Finance Index declined 4.24 points to 16,835.33 and the Plantation Index fell 22.83 points to 7,849.85. — Bernama