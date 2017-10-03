Bursa mixed at mid-morning

Losers edged gainers 293 to 282, while 359 counters were unchanged, 902 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today, on lack of catalysts.

At 11.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was slightly higher by 0.27 of-a-point at 1,755.05 from Monday’s close of 1,754.78.

The benchmark index opened 1.73 points higher at 1,756.51.

Losers edged gainers 293 to 282, while 359 counters were unchanged, 902 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 897.895 million shares worth RM52.985 million.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby bagged two sen to RM9.02, Axiata and IHH Healthcare gained one sen each to RM5.26 and RM5.71 respectively, Maybank was flat at RM9.55, TNB fell four sen to RM14.28 and Public Bank eased two sen to RM20.56.

Of the actives, MLabs Systems edged up half-a-sen to 11 sen, Hubline went up one sen 11.5 sen, Tiger Synergy and Hibiscus Petroleum were flat at 5.5 sen and 62 sen, EA Holdings declined one sen to 3.5 sen and UMW Oil & Gas inched down half-a-sen to 29.5 sen.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia’s Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (LEAP) debutant, Cloudaron rose 4.5 sen to 15.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 0.99 of-a-point to 12,512.61, the FBM70 trimmed 19.99 points to 14,986.75 and the FBMT 100 Index was 2.61 points easier at 12,172.34.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 17.17 points to 12,746.41 and the FBM Ace decreased 14.45 points to 6,542.71.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index improved 9.12 points to 16,494.46, the Plantation Index gained 3.29 points to 7,868.61 and the Industrial Index gained 1.38 points to 3,195.34. — Bernama